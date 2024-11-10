Mutual Trust Bank PLC Inks Deal with Pinaki Group

Corporates

Press Release
10 November, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 07:44 pm

Related News

Mutual Trust Bank PLC Inks Deal with Pinaki Group

Press Release
10 November, 2024, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2024, 07:44 pm
Mutual Trust Bank PLC Inks Deal with Pinaki Group

Mutual Trust Bank PLC. (MTB) recently signed an agreement with A.G. Dresses Ltd., Pinaki Group, to provide Payroll Banking Services to its employees.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Md. Shafquat Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail Banking & Md. Habibur Rahman, Head of Wholesale Banking Division-2 of Mutual Trust Bank PLC and Mohammed Manirul Islam, Managing Director of Pinaki Group, were seen exchanging the documents at a ceremony held at MTB Corporate Head Office.The signing ceremony was" organised by Mutual Trust Bank PLC .

Tahsin Taher, Head of Retail Segment & Strategy, Rashid Ahmed Bin Wali, Head of Payroll Banking, Imran Kalam Chowdhury, Unit Head of Wholesale Banking Division-2, S.M. Afjal Uddin, CFO of Pinaki Group, and other high officials of both organisations were present at the ceremony.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

 

#tbs / #MTB / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

3h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

6h | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kamala Harris is looking for excuses after losing the presidential election

Kamala Harris is looking for excuses after losing the presidential election

1h | Videos
Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

Trump's policy of pressuring Iran, Tehran's call to withdraw

4h | Videos
Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

Army Chief Meets Chief Adviser

6h | Videos
What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

What are the fears of Pentagon officials in Trump's victory?

6h | Videos