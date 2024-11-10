Mutual Trust Bank PLC Inks Deal with Pinaki Group
Mutual Trust Bank PLC. (MTB) recently signed an agreement with A.G. Dresses Ltd., Pinaki Group, to provide Payroll Banking Services to its employees.
Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer, Md. Shafquat Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail Banking & Md. Habibur Rahman, Head of Wholesale Banking Division-2 of Mutual Trust Bank PLC and Mohammed Manirul Islam, Managing Director of Pinaki Group, were seen exchanging the documents at a ceremony held at MTB Corporate Head Office.The signing ceremony was" organised by Mutual Trust Bank PLC .
Tahsin Taher, Head of Retail Segment & Strategy, Rashid Ahmed Bin Wali, Head of Payroll Banking, Imran Kalam Chowdhury, Unit Head of Wholesale Banking Division-2, S.M. Afjal Uddin, CFO of Pinaki Group, and other high officials of both organisations were present at the ceremony.