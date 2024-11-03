Mutual Trust Bank PLC Inks Deal with Mirpur Agricultural Workshop and Training School

Mutual Trust Bank PLC Inks Deal with Mirpur Agricultural Workshop and Training School

Mutual Trust Bank PLC. (MTB) recently signed an agreement with Mirpur Agricultural Workshop and Training School (MAWTS) to provide Payroll Banking Services to its employees.

At a simple ceremony held at the MTB Corporate Head Office.  Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO, Md. Shafquat Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking of MTB, and James Gomes, Director of MAWTS, formally exchanged documents, marking the start of this partnership. Mutual Trust Bank PLC organised the signing ceremony.

Senior officials from both organizations attended the ceremony, including Tahsin Taher, Head of Retail Segment and strategy, and Rashid Ahmed Bin Wali, Head of Payroll Banking, MD. Ahasanul Bakki Khairuzzaman, Branch Manager, and Tanjina Ali, Business Development Manager, among others.

