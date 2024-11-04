Mutual Trust Bank PLC Inks deal with DZN Labels for Payroll Banking Services

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has recently signed an agreement with DZN Labels Ltd. to provide employee payroll banking services.

In a simple ceremony held at the MTB Corporate Head Office. Md Shafquat Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking of MTB and Uğur Birer, Factory Manager, and Noor Mohammad, Administration and Production Manager of DZN Labels Ltd., formally exchanged documents to initiate this partnership. The signing ceremony was" organised by Mutual Trust Bank PLC.

Senior officials from both organizations were present at the ceremony, including Tahsin Taher, Head of Retail Segment and strategy; Rashid Ahmed Bin Wali, Head of Payroll Banking; Mohammad Ruhul Neeyamur Rashid, Senior Business Development Manager; and Md. Eftakhar Nahin, Branch Manager, among others.