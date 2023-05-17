Mutual Trust Bank Ltd named 'Best Customer Service Bank' by Global Business Outlook

17 May, 2023, 03:25 pm
Mutual Trust Bank Ltd named 'Best Customer Service Bank' by Global Business Outlook

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), one of Bangladesh's leading commercial banks, has been honoured with the esteemed title of "Best Customer Service Bank - Bangladesh 2023" by Global Business Outlook Magazine.

This recognition highlights MTB's unwavering dedication to exceptional customer service, a core principle the bank has upheld since its inception, reads a press release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, the managing director and CEO of MTB, expressed his gratitude for the prestigious award, stating, "We are honoured to receive this recognition. At MTB, we prioritise a customer-centric approach and continually strive to provide top-notch banking services and experiences."

Rahman further emphasised the bank's commitment to excellence and innovation in the banking sector, as well as their substantial investment in technology to enhance customer convenience.

MTB remains steadfast in their mission to deliver customer delight and will continue to prioritise its clients by offering the best possible banking services and experiences.

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTBL) / Global Business Outlook

