Mutual Trust bank holds `MTB Town Hall 2022’

The Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) held its Town Hall 2022 virtually on 12 February at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office situated in capitals' Gulshan.

"Towards the Resilient Growth", the theme for 2022, was unveiled at the conference, says a press release.

The MTB Chairman, Md. Wakiluddin appreciated the hard work put in by all MTBians for significant progress in the year 2021 in terms of the growing network, infrastructure, products and services.

He congratulated the Management and the MTBians for keeping the trust of the customers by ensuring a successful closing of the financial year 2021.

The conference discussed strategies and plans on how the bank will reach its desired targets in 2022, considering the previous year's achievements and current year's economic scenario and market conditions.

With a view to recognizing the valuable contribution of the MTBians, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB has announced different awards in 31 categories.

The programme was also attended by MTB Vice Chairman, Md. Abdul Malek, MTB Director, Syed Manzur Elahi and MTB Independent Directors, Nasreen Sattar & Faruq Ahmad Siddiqi. The bank's Managing Director & CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif and Deputy Managing Directors, Goutam Prosad Das, Tarek Reaz Khan, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan & Rais Uddin Ahmad attended the virtual session.

Divisional and Departmental Heads, Managers of all MTB branches and Chief Executive Officers of two subsidiary companies - MTB Securities Ltd. and MTB Capital Ltd. were present at the MTB Town Hall 2022.