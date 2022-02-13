Mutual Trust bank holds `MTB Town Hall 2022’

Corporates

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 12:20 pm

Related News

Mutual Trust bank holds `MTB Town Hall 2022’

The conference discussed strategies and plans on how the bank will reach its desired targets in 2022, considering the previous year’s achievements and current year’s economic scenario and market conditions

TBS Report
13 February, 2022, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 13 February, 2022, 12:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) held its Town Hall 2022 virtually on 12 February at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office situated in capitals' Gulshan.

"Towards the Resilient Growth", the theme for 2022, was unveiled at the conference, says a press release.

The MTB Chairman, Md. Wakiluddin appreciated the hard work put in by all MTBians for significant progress in the year 2021 in terms of the growing network, infrastructure, products and services.

He congratulated the Management and the MTBians for keeping the trust of the customers by ensuring a successful closing of the financial year 2021.

The conference discussed strategies and plans on how the bank will reach its desired targets in 2022, considering the previous year's achievements and current year's economic scenario and market conditions.

With a view to recognizing the valuable contribution of the MTBians, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB has announced different awards in 31 categories.

The programme was also attended by MTB Vice Chairman, Md. Abdul Malek, MTB Director, Syed Manzur Elahi and MTB Independent Directors, Nasreen Sattar & Faruq Ahmad Siddiqi. The bank's Managing Director & CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Additional Managing Director, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif and Deputy Managing Directors, Goutam Prosad Das, Tarek Reaz Khan, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan & Rais Uddin Ahmad attended the virtual session.

Divisional and Departmental Heads, Managers of all MTB branches and Chief Executive Officers of two subsidiary companies - MTB Securities Ltd. and MTB Capital Ltd. were present at the MTB Town Hall 2022.

Banking

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) / MTB Town Hall 2022

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

There are about 6,000 flower farmers in Jhikargacha, Jessore, who are bracing for massive losses this year, yet again. Picture: Mumit M/TBS

An unhappy Pahela Falgun and Valentine’s Day for flower farmers

15m | Panorama
Exploration of gas fields will not meet the growing demand immediately, but extensive exploration effort must be taken up straight away Photo Credit: UNB

‘We are heading towards a high energy price regime’

3h | Interviews
Photo: Courtesy

Ace the perfect Basanta look with Shesher Kobita

3h | Mode
A well-hidden female Koel. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Asian Koel: Shall I call thee Kokil, or but a wandering voice!

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

Amazon boss owns superb collections, from 500-feet watch to robot dog

17h | Videos
Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

Shakib yet to sell in first bid in IPL auction

17h | Videos
Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

Samsung launches S22 series to compete with iPhone

17h | Videos
Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

Engineers create bird-like robotic drone

21h | Videos

Most Read

1
A capital city should ideally have a population of 6 to 7 million whereas Dhaka currently has a population of roughly 21.7 million people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Panorama

Should Bangladesh move its capital away from Dhaka?

2
Metro network to expand around Dhaka
Infrastructure

Metro network to expand around Dhaka

3
Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate
Corruption

Bangladeshis invest highest in Dubai real estate

4
Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 
Economy

Foreigners to pay 25% tax against outward remittances 

5
Infograph: TBS
Panorama

We want to be poor owners of a rich company: Akij Managing Director

6
Illustration: TBS
Food

Tehari Tales: Dhaka’s top 5 tehari places