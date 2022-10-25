Mutual Trust Bank celebrates 23rd founding anniversary

Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) has recently celebrated its 23rd founding anniversary.

MTB Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman, along with Additional Managing Director Chowdhury Akhtar Asif and Deputy Managing Directors Goutam Prosad Das, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan and Rais Uddin Ahmed Khan recently celebrated the 23rd founding anniversary of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) by cutting a cake at the bank's corporate head office, reads a press release.

The special day was also celebrated at MTB Tower and different MTB branches and sub-branches across the country.

With a view to recognising the contribution of the MTBians to the bank, the bank handed over the crests amongst the founding MTBians who have been serving the bank for last 23 years.

At the same time, the founding MTBians presented considerable number of books to MTB MD & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman for the Library of MTB Training Institute.