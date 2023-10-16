Mutual Trust Bank , Bangladesh Medical Association and Mastercard launch exclusive credit cards for doctors

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), Bangladesh Medical Association (BMA) and Mastercard today announced their collaboration to launch two credit cards exclusively for the country's doctors.

The MTB-BMA Mastercard World Credit Card and Titanium Credit Card have been designed to meet the payment and travel needs of the doctors.

Loaded with attractive features and benefits, the new credit cards will come with a complete annual fee waiver for the first year. Further, the new cards will offer many other perks, such as free access to MTB Air Lounges at major Bangladesh airports, including Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka, Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram, Osmani International Airport in Sylhet, Cox's Bazar Airport & Saidpur Airport.

Cardholders traveling overseas will also be able to avail meet and greet services at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. World Cardholders can have access to 1,100+ airport lounges globally through Banks's LoungeKey program. Further, under MTB's 'MRewardz' loyalty program, cardholders will earn reward points on transactions made online or via POS machines. These points will be redeemable for credit card bill payments, air ticket bookings, car rental bookings, Gift Cards, Gift vouchers, and whatnot.

The new cards will also allow users to enjoy special offers at Mastercard's 6,500 partner outlets in Bangladesh, along with exclusive offers globally under the company's 'Priceless Special' program and access to 0% Interest Installment Purchase program via MTB's 'FlexiPay' scheme. Cardholders will also be able to avail an insurance coverage through the MTB Protection Plan, with a maximum coverage of BDT 4 million for the World Credit Card and BDT 2 million for the Titanium Credit Card.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO, Mutual Trust Bank Limited, said, "We take great pride in unveiling these exclusive co-branded credit cards, which is a first-of-its-kind offering for doctors in the country. These cards have been carefully designed to meet their travel and payment requirements, enabling them to streamline their financial management with convenience. MTB is committed to introducing more such personalized products in the future."

Dr. Mostofa Jalal Mohiuddin, president, Bangladesh Medical Association, said, "We are delighted to have the opportunity to offer these co-branded credit cards to doctors. These cards are a symbol of appreciation and recognition for their invaluable contributions to Bangladesh. Driven by the vision to provide a unique shopping and travel experience to cardholders, this collaboration will bring many benefits to cardholders."

Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager, Bangladesh, Mastercard, said, "Mastercard is thrilled to be part of this exciting launch as it reiterates the company's commitment to continuous innovation which leads to new and exciting products and solutions for cardholders. Through these cards, members of the country's doctor fraternity will be able to carry out safe and secure transactions with great ease, while enjoying numerous exciting benefits."