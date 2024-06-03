Mutual Trust Bank approves 10% Cash Dividend at its 25th AGM
The 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) was held on 3 June virtually.
MTB Chairman Md Abdul Malek, presided over the meeting.
MTB Vice Chairman & Founding Chairman, Syed Manzur Elahi, MTB Directors, Md. Wakiluddin, Dr. Arif Dowla, Independent Directors, Nasreen Sattar and Dr. Mohammad Tareque, Managing Director & CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, DMD & Company Secretary, Rais Uddin Ahmad and senior management of the bank and a large number of shareholders also attended the meeting.