Mutual Trust Bank approves 10% Cash Dividend at its 25th AGM

03 June, 2024, 08:05 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

The 25th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) was held on 3 June virtually.

MTB Chairman Md Abdul Malek, presided over the meeting. 

MTB Vice Chairman & Founding Chairman, Syed Manzur Elahi, MTB Directors, Md. Wakiluddin, Dr. Arif Dowla, Independent Directors, Nasreen Sattar and Dr. Mohammad Tareque, Managing Director & CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, DMD & Company Secretary, Rais Uddin Ahmad and senior management of the bank and a large number of shareholders also attended the meeting. 

