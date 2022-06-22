Mustafizur Rahman re-appointed as managing director of Midas Financing Limited

Corporates

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 01:41 pm

Related News

Mustafizur Rahman re-appointed as managing director of Midas Financing Limited

TBS Report
22 June, 2022, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 22 June, 2022, 01:41 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

The Board of Directors of Midas Financing Limited in its 338th meeting held on 30 March, 2022 re-appointed Mustafizur Rahman as the managing director of the company.

Mustafizur Rahman joined Midas Financing Limited as the Managing Director on 2 May, 2019 and he has been re-appointed from 2 May of this year, said a press release. 

He started his career at IDLC Finance Limited in July 1988 and served in different positions.

In his 34 years career in financing sectors he worked with a number of leading Non-Banking Financial Institutions like International Leasing & Financial Service Ltd, Vanik Bangladesh Limited presently LankaBangla Finance Limited (LBFL), Union Capital Limited, Premier Leasing & Finance Limited and CVC Finance Limited in different positions.

He has served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for last 16 years of different NBFI's like International Leasing & Financial Service Limited, Premier Leasing & Finance Limited and CVC Finance Limited respectively.   

Mustafizur Rahman completed his BSS (Economics) and MBA (IBA) from the University of Dhaka in 1983 and 1987 respectively. During his career he attended in many local and foreign trainings, workshops and seminars.

Midas Financing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The centenarian tree is different from all other trees in terms of size and age. That is why many visitors come from far and wide to see this mango tree. Photo: Farid Farabi

In search of the centenarian Suryapuri mango tree

1h | Explorer
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture

1d | Habitat
Women in Digital is now in the ninth year of its operation, since 2013, and Nila is still with the project. Photo: Courtesy

Her father stopped her from going abroad. So she built a platform for women in IT instead

1d | Panorama
User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

User review: TVS Ntorq 125 Race Edition

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

Traditional or trendy, what kind of furniture do you want?

1h | Videos
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina visits flood affected regions

1h | Videos
Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

Is the clean energy of electric vehicles really clean?

3h | Videos
How Alaska became part of the United States

How Alaska became part of the United States

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Bangladesh

New investment in transports as Padma Bridge set to open

2
Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021
Banking

Bangladeshis’ deposits in Swiss banks hit record Tk8,265cr in 2021

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Finance Division gets first female secretary

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Dhaka wants local investors in Nepal’s hydropower

5
Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj
Bangladesh

Multiple robbery incidents reported in flood stranded Sylhet and Sunamganj

6
The deceased Abu Saleh Mohammad Mahfuz Ahmed with his two children.
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi man shot dead in US