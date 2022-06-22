Mustafizur Rahman re-appointed as managing director of Midas Financing Limited

The Board of Directors of Midas Financing Limited in its 338th meeting held on 30 March, 2022 re-appointed Mustafizur Rahman as the managing director of the company.

Mustafizur Rahman joined Midas Financing Limited as the Managing Director on 2 May, 2019 and he has been re-appointed from 2 May of this year, said a press release.

He started his career at IDLC Finance Limited in July 1988 and served in different positions.

In his 34 years career in financing sectors he worked with a number of leading Non-Banking Financial Institutions like International Leasing & Financial Service Ltd, Vanik Bangladesh Limited presently LankaBangla Finance Limited (LBFL), Union Capital Limited, Premier Leasing & Finance Limited and CVC Finance Limited in different positions.

He has served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for last 16 years of different NBFI's like International Leasing & Financial Service Limited, Premier Leasing & Finance Limited and CVC Finance Limited respectively.

Mustafizur Rahman completed his BSS (Economics) and MBA (IBA) from the University of Dhaka in 1983 and 1987 respectively. During his career he attended in many local and foreign trainings, workshops and seminars.