Mushfiqur Rahim becomes ambassador of MetLife 360 Health app

Corporates

TBS Report
23 January, 2022, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2022, 02:24 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

MetLife Bangladesh has announced a strategic partnership with Mushfiqur Rahim, former captain of the Bangladesh National Cricket Team and a world-renowned cricketer.

He was made the ambassador of the health-related app with an aim to raise awareness about healthy lifestyle and the tools available to prevent serious illnesses, reads a press release.

MetLife CEO Ala Ahmad, FCA, signed the agreement with Mushfiqur Rahim on behalf of the organisation in a ceremony held at the head office of MetLife Bangladesh.

"Mushfiqur Rahim is one of the finest sportspersons of our time and a symbol of Bangladesh's excellence in Cricket. Just like it's important in sports to be fit and healthy, it is equally important in our life to remain active and take care of our health on a daily basis. We hope that our strategic partnership will encourage the people of Bangladesh to protect their health and wellbeing," Ala Ahmed said at the ceremony.

Under this partnership, Mushfiqur Rahim will share exclusive fitness, lifestyle and diet tips that keep him at his best performance, and will be able to help people build good habits to manage their overall well-being.

These health contents will only be available in MetLife's flagship wellness app: MetLife 360Health.

MetLife 360Health offers a range of unique features including a BMI (Body Mass Index) calculator, COVID-19 symptom checker, individual health risk assessment, online medicine purchase, free virtual doctor consultations, special discounts on diagnostic tests through digital life card, and preferential access to specialists like Cardiologists, Psychologists, Nutritionists, Gynecologists, Gastrologists and General Surgeons.

Alongside, customers will be able to get their policy-related information including policy status, policy maturity date and premium due date right from the app.

