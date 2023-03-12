Munzereen Shahid joins discussion session at ULAB

12 March, 2023, 07:40 pm
Munzereen Shahid joins discussion session at ULAB

Munzereen Shahid attended a discussion session hosted by ULAB Digital Marketing Club (UDMC) at University of Liberal Arts Bangladesh (ULAB) campus on 9 March. 

The event commemorated Women's Day as well as Munzereen's recent achievement of reaching one million subscribers on YouTube, reads a press release.

In the main discussion of the session, Munzareen emphasized the ability to create positive experiences through content, the importance of content strategy, how it can make an impact on the cost-effective marketing, most importantly, discussed the value of content as well as shared some tips for platforms of content. 

During the discussion, Munzareen shared some life experiences and learnings with the audience regarding her journey in content creation and proved quite informative for the people who were present there. 

The session was followed by a Q&A session as well as a fun quiz segment to engage with the audience. 

Furthermore, the best participants of the session were selected and gifted copies of the latest book of Munzareen Shahid.

ULAB / Munzereen Shahid

