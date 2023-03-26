'Muktir Shobujayon' project undertaken to create green public spaces in Dhaka

Corporates

Press Release
26 March, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 07:24 pm

'Muktir Shobujayon' project undertaken to create green public spaces in Dhaka

Press Release
26 March, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 26 March, 2023, 07:24 pm
&#039;Muktir Shobujayon&#039; project undertaken to create green public spaces in Dhaka

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), in collaboration with Shakti Foundation and MetLife Foundation, has initiated the Muktir Shobujayon (Greening for Liberation) Project with an aim to transform the abandoned land opposite the Jallad Khana Memorial into a modern, green and child-friendly public space.

A total of 1,000 trees have been planted in the Jallad Khana Killing Field in Mirpur-10 as part of the move, reads a press release.

In addition, Jollad Khana Garbage Secondary Transfer Station (STS), a malodorous and unsightly dumping ground, has been given a fresh makeover by renowned cartoonist Syed Rashad Imam Tanmoy and his team at Tanmoy Cartoons.

The Muktir Shobujayon Project was formally inaugurated on the Independence Day on Sunday by chief guest Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam. 

Member of Parliament Alhaj Ilyas Uddin Mollah; Councilor Kazi Zahirul Islam Manik; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Barrister Biplab Barua; Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh Ala Ahmad and Deputy Executive Director of Shakti Foundation Imran Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, commented, "MetLife has a long history in Bangladesh and through MetLife Foundation's contribution, we are honored to support the new initiative that aims towards building a greener and healthier community." 

Deputy Executive Director of Shakti Foundation Imran Ahmed commented, "Shakti Foundation, in its continuous effort to build a climate resilient nation through effective community-based adaptation strategies, is reimagining and rebuilding abandoned areas into green public spaces through this initiative. The objective of this is to contribute to improving the air quality of Dhaka, a pressing problem faced by our urban areas, while providing a child-friendly community space."

From April 2023 onwards, Shakti Foundation and MetLife Foundation will commence further greening interventions at the adjoining 60-feet road and its adjacent areas under this project. 

Muktir Shobujayon

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Pexels

AROUND THE TOWN

8h | Splash
BTS Jimin. Photo: Collected via Billboard

BTS's Jimin becomes 1st solo artist to cross 1 million first day sales

8h | Splash
Photo: Courtesy

New rendition of timeless song 'Joy Bangla Banglar Joy' released in celebration of Independence Day

8h | Splash
Bob Dylan was one of the marquee performers in &#039;Concert for Bangladesh&#039; in 1971

Bob Dylan goes back in time to 'Concert for Bangladesh'

9h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

Munshiganj's Ariyal Bill is famous for its sweet pumpkin

3h | TBS Stories
“Want to be a good guitarist? Practice and practice”

“Want to be a good guitarist? Practice and practice”

1h | TBS Entertainment
Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

Russia's last resort Asia after UEFA and FIFA ban

3h | TBS SPORTS
Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

Why British citizens are considering Brexit as a mistake?

9h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

2
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

3
Photo: Bangladesh Railway Fans&#039; Forum
Bangladesh

Bus-train collides at capital's Khilgaon on Monday night

4
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

5
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year