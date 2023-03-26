'Muktir Shobujayon' project undertaken to create green public spaces in Dhaka

Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), in collaboration with Shakti Foundation and MetLife Foundation, has initiated the Muktir Shobujayon (Greening for Liberation) Project with an aim to transform the abandoned land opposite the Jallad Khana Memorial into a modern, green and child-friendly public space.

A total of 1,000 trees have been planted in the Jallad Khana Killing Field in Mirpur-10 as part of the move, reads a press release.

In addition, Jollad Khana Garbage Secondary Transfer Station (STS), a malodorous and unsightly dumping ground, has been given a fresh makeover by renowned cartoonist Syed Rashad Imam Tanmoy and his team at Tanmoy Cartoons.

The Muktir Shobujayon Project was formally inaugurated on the Independence Day on Sunday by chief guest Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Atiqul Islam.

Member of Parliament Alhaj Ilyas Uddin Mollah; Councilor Kazi Zahirul Islam Manik; Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Barrister Biplab Barua; Chief Executive Officer of MetLife Bangladesh Ala Ahmad and Deputy Executive Director of Shakti Foundation Imran Ahmed were also present on the occasion.

MetLife Bangladesh's Chief Executive Officer, Ala Ahmad, commented, "MetLife has a long history in Bangladesh and through MetLife Foundation's contribution, we are honored to support the new initiative that aims towards building a greener and healthier community."

Deputy Executive Director of Shakti Foundation Imran Ahmed commented, "Shakti Foundation, in its continuous effort to build a climate resilient nation through effective community-based adaptation strategies, is reimagining and rebuilding abandoned areas into green public spaces through this initiative. The objective of this is to contribute to improving the air quality of Dhaka, a pressing problem faced by our urban areas, while providing a child-friendly community space."

From April 2023 onwards, Shakti Foundation and MetLife Foundation will commence further greening interventions at the adjoining 60-feet road and its adjacent areas under this project.