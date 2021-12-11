‘Mujib Corner’ inaugurated at InterContinental hotel

On the occasion of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh's independence, a "Mujib Corner" has been launched at the capital's InterContinental hotel.

The boundary wall surrounding the hotel was also adorned with images of Bangabandhu's struggling life and of the liberation war on the launching day Saturday (11 December).

The Mujib Corner and wall branding were inaugurated by State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism Md Mahbub Ali, reads a press release.

Secretary of the ministry Md Mokammel Hossain and InterContinental's Managing Director Md Abdul Quayum were present among others.

The state minister in his speech mentioned that the hotel had a significant contribution during the liberation war.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahman had conducted many meetings at this hotel and as such, the hotel has historical importance, he added.

He also stated that foreign tourists are interested to know about Mujib and his contribution to the country.

"The Mujib Corner will enable them to be further enlightened about the country's glorious past and the visionary leader's life," said the state minister.

The hotel's officials and staff also took part in a blood donation programme on the occasion.