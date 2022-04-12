Muhammad Ibrahim made new CEO of PPP Authority

Corporates

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 10:57 am

Muhammad Ibrahim made new CEO of PPP Authority

Apart from serving in various ministries and in field administration, he has served a term in Bangladesh Embassy in Manama, Bahrain as First Secretary

TBS Report
12 April, 2022, 10:50 am
Last modified: 12 April, 2022, 10:57 am

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Muhammad Ibrahim has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer at the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Authority of the Prime Minister's Office following his promotion as Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh on 6 April 2022.

The Ministry of Public Administration has issued a gazette notification in this regard last Wednesday and he has commenced the duties on 11 April 2022, said a press release. 

Muhammad Ibrahim has been a member of the Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) since April 1993.

Prior to this appointment, he was working in the Local Government Division as Additional Secretary.

Apart from serving in various ministries and in-field administration, he has served a term in Bangladesh Embassy in Manama, Bahrain as First Secretary.

He has 29 years of experience in working with public policies, especially on local government, overseas employment, health, water and sanitation.

Muhammad Ibrahim has a masters's degree in Health Economics from the Institute of Health Economics, University of Dhaka and the Centre for Health Economics, University of York in the UK.

 

Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Authority

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

By the end of this year, Osudpotro wants to provide the fastest delivery all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Osudpotro: An online pharmacy looking to be more than a drugstore

1h | Panorama
Bitcoin has its advocates, though has too short a history and too high a volatility to be considered a safe inflation hedge. Photo: Bloomberg

Know a good inflation hedge? Tell me, please

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

21h | Pursuit
American Economist Tyler Cowen. TBS Sketch.

Too much email? Let your bot answer it

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Garment workers getting daily commodities at low prices

Garment workers getting daily commodities at low prices

2h | Videos
Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

Shop keepers anticipate massive profits as festivity returns to Eid shopping

14h | Videos
Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

Why Sri Lankan doctors fearing more deaths than Covid

14h | Videos
Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

Preparation on for Pohela Baishakh celebration

14h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?
South Asia

What has gone wrong with the Saarc economies?

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Madhu Sudan Malo. Sketch: TBS
Features

A Bangladeshi doctor and his theory to prevent diabetes

6
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Baly Keds