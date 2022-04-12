Muhammad Ibrahim made new CEO of PPP Authority

Picture: Courtesy

Muhammad Ibrahim has been appointed as the Chief Executive Officer at the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Authority of the Prime Minister's Office following his promotion as Secretary to the Government of Bangladesh on 6 April 2022.

The Ministry of Public Administration has issued a gazette notification in this regard last Wednesday and he has commenced the duties on 11 April 2022, said a press release.

Muhammad Ibrahim has been a member of the Bangladesh Civil Service (Administration) since April 1993.

Prior to this appointment, he was working in the Local Government Division as Additional Secretary.

Apart from serving in various ministries and in-field administration, he has served a term in Bangladesh Embassy in Manama, Bahrain as First Secretary.

He has 29 years of experience in working with public policies, especially on local government, overseas employment, health, water and sanitation.

Muhammad Ibrahim has a masters's degree in Health Economics from the Institute of Health Economics, University of Dhaka and the Centre for Health Economics, University of York in the UK.