MTB’s excellence in diversity and inclusion recognised globally

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) is proud to announce its recognition as the "Best Bank in Diversity and Inclusion Bangladesh 2024" by Global Business Magazine. This prestigious award highlights MTB's commitment to fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace, reflecting its dedication to creating an environment where all employees feel valued and empowered.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD & CEO of the bank, expressed his pride in this achievement: "This recognition is a testament to our unwavering commitment to diversity and inclusion. It underscores our efforts to ensure that all employees, regardless of their background, have the opportunity to thrive."

MTB's success in diversity and inclusion is built on key initiatives such as the Shreya Women's Forum, which empowers female employees through knowledge-sharing and career development opportunities. The bank enforces strong anti-discrimination policies to ensure a respectful and inclusive work environment. Woman participation in leadership representation is a priority, with women holding 15% of executive positions and ongoing efforts to increase this figure. Additionally, MTB offers financial products and services designed to meet the needs of diverse communities,

promoting financial inclusion across Bangladesh.

This award adds to MTB's accolades, including "Best Bank for Diversity and Inclusion" by Asiamoney consecutively for the last three years and "Best Workplace for Diversity and Inclusion in Banking" by International Finance Magazine in 2022. MTB's dedication to diversity and inclusion sets new benchmarks in the banking industry, driving positive change and contributing to a more inclusive and prosperous Bangladesh.

