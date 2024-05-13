MTB's commitment to strengthening communities wins prestigious 'Best Bank in CSR – Bangladesh' award

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) has been honoured with the "Best Bank in CSR – Bangladesh" by Business Tabloid Magazine. This prestigious award acknowledges MTB's pioneering role and passionate commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives in the Education, Healthcare and Environmental sustainability and Disaster Management sectors of the country.

From creating Alternative Livelihood options for Vulnerable Fishing Communities, Access to Safe Water and Providing Support to Marginal Farmers to Organizing free Eye Camps & Health Camps in remote areas of the country, supporting underprivileged Thalassaemia patients and providing hygiene materials to underprivileged female students, MTB through its Foundation has forged a strong legacy of impactful CSR initiatives.

'MTB Foundation Bravery and Courage Award' is an exemplary initiative of the Bank which honours acts of bravery of selfless heroes of the country. The 'Swapno Sarathi' (The Dream Chariot) project focuses on empowering underprivileged female students of rural areas of the country by providing free bicycles.

"Receiving this prestigious award is not just recognition of our work but also a testament to the dedication and passion that the entire MTB team brings to the forefront of CSR," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the Bank. "We are committed to continuing our efforts in banking with a purpose - one that extends beyond financial transactions to positively impacting our communities".

Demonstrating its alignment with the UN's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), MTB has been integrating the goals with its CSR strategy. This award serves as both an accolade and a motivation for MTB to persist in its mission to serve the community.

