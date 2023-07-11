MTB's Commitment to CMSMEs recognised with Trust SME Financer of the Year Bangladesh 2023 Award

Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has been honoured with the prestigious title of "Trust CMSME Financer of the Year Bangladesh 2023" by the renowned World Economic Magazine.

This accolade recognises MTB's commitment to delivering innovative and sustainable financial solutions to CMSMEs in Bangladesh. With over two decades of experience, MTB has consistently been at the forefront of providing tailored financial services to cater to the unique needs of CMSMEs.

"We are thrilled to receive this esteemed recognition from World Economic Magazine," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB.

"This award is a testament to our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions and exceptional service to our CMSME customers. It is a significant milestone for us, and we are truly honoured to be recognised as the Best CMSME Financer in Bangladesh of this year."

MTB's efforts to foster CMSME growth in Bangladesh have been acknowledged regularly by prestigious local and global organisations, including Global Business Magazine and the Digital Banker.

As one of Bangladesh's most reputable banks, MTB reaffirms its commitment to being a dependable financial partner for CMSMEs and supporting the country's overall economic growth.