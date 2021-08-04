MTB wins "Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards 2021" in 2 categories

Corporates

TBS Report
04 August, 2021, 04:45 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2021, 04:51 pm

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) has been awarded the prestigious Asian Banking & Finance Awards 2021 for 'Core Banking System Initiative of the Year – Bangladesh' and 'Banking for Women Initiative of the Year – Bangladesh' categories under Retail Banking Awards by Charlton Media Group.

The award was presented via digital presentations due to the ongoing pandemic, said an MTB press release on Wednesday.

Over 140 banks from 31 different countries were recognised for continuously striving to grow and provide services to customers in the 2021 Wholesale Banking and Retail Banking Awards platform.

Terming this recognition as a source of great inspiration, Managing Director and CEO of MTB Syed Mahbubur Rahman said, "As the bank continues to move forward into the new normal, it has adapted to the challenges associated with the crisis to provide top-tier products and services to the existing and potential customers."

Asian Banking & Finance Retail Banking Awards 2021 / MTB

