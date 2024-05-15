MTB teams up with sharetrip pay to launch innovative travel wallet solution

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) proudly announces a strategic alliance with ShareTrip Pay, country's first travel wallet and a concern of ShareTrip.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of MTB, and Kashef Rahman, Founder and CEO of ShareTrip Pay, were present at the ceremony, which took place at MTB Centre, the Bank's Corporate Head Office in

Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212.

Among others, Khalid Hossin, Head of MTB Digital Banking Division along with other high officials were also present at the ceremony.