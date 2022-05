MTB supports Bangladesh Thalassaemia Samity Hospital

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), as part of its CSR initiatives, recently extended financial aid to Bangladesh Thalassaemia Samity Hospital to support Thalassaemia patients.

Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director and GCRO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), handed over a cheque to Dr MA Matin, senior vice president of Bangladesh Thalassaemia Samity Hospital at a ceremony held at Bangladesh Thalassaemia Samity Hospital, reads a press release.

Sayed Didder Bakth, adviser, Dr Md Zahidul Islam, general secretary, Eng Md Mosharraf Hossain, treasurer, Dr Ekramul Hossain Swapan, executive director and Dr Kabirul Islam, chief medical officer of Bangladesh Thalassaemia Samity Hospital and Azam Khan, head of Communications Department and Tahmina Zaman Khan, head of Sustainability & Risk Governance Functions of MTB along with other officials of both the organizations were also present at the occasion.