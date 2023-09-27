MTB sponsors Bangladesh Festival to promote tourism and culture

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) proudly sponsors the four-day 'Bangladesh Festival' being held at Dhaka's Bangabandhu International Conference Center on 27-30 September, hosted by Bangladesh Tourism Board (BTB) to celebrate 'World Tourism Day 2023'.

As the title sponsor, MTB is committed to upholding the culture and tourism of Bangladesh. The event was inaugurated by the Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, reads a press release.

The Bangladesh Festival is designed to highlight the nation's tourism products, services, and delectable cuisine. The festival features the participation of over 160 organisations, including hotels, resorts, airlines, amusement parks, travel agents, tour operators, and tour guides.

The festival will feature a diverse range of traditional performances, including music, drama, dance, and amusement shows, reflecting the rich cultural tapestry of the region. The festival's cultural programme will include Gambhira, regional songs of Sylhet, Gazi Kalur Pot, Patha Natya, Baul Song, Puthi Path, Kawali, and more.

Visitors to the festival will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in Bangladesh's culture and heritage, explore diverse tourist attractions, savor Bangladeshi cuisine, and participate in seminars covering various aspects of tourism.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD & CEO of MTB, delivered a keynote speech at the festival's inauguration.

He said, "The Bangladesh Festival is a unique opportunity to experience the country's rich culture and heritage while promoting its tourism industry to both domestic and international visitors. MTB is proud to support this important event and encourages everyone to join the festivities."

MTB is also hosting the MTB Lounge and Pavilion, providing information about its latest services and offerings to visitors.