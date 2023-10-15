MTB signs MoU with Pragoti Industries Limited

Corporates

Press Release
15 October, 2023, 05:55 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2023, 05:58 pm

MTB signs MoU with Pragoti Industries Limited

Celebrating 'MTB Retail Fest 2023', Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently signed a MoU with Pragoti Industries Limited at a ceremony held at the MTB Tower, 111 Kazi Nazrul Islam Avenue, Dhaka. 

Under this agreement, the clients of Pragoti Industries Limited will be able to avail Auto Loan from MTB. MTB clients, likewise, will be entitled to buy vehicles with a special offer from Pragoti Industries Limited, reads a press release.

Md Abul Kalam Azad, ACS, managing director, Pragoti Industries Limited and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO, Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) signed the MoU on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Haider Jahan Faras, joint secretary and director, Bangladesh Steel & Engineering Corporation; Md Abdul Halim, in charge, PIL Regional Office, Tejgaon, Dhaka and Alauddin Mridha, public relations officer, Bangladesh Steel & Engineering Corporation and from the bank, Md Shafquat Hossain, deputy managing director & head of Retail Banking Division; Abdul Mannan, head of Branch Banking Division; Tahsin Shahid, head of Retail New Business and Azam Khan, head of Communications Department along with other senior officials from both the organisations were also present at the signing ceremony.
 

