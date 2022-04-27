MTB signs agreement with Ejogajog for supplier financing

TBS Report
27 April, 2022, 03:55 pm
27 April, 2022, 03:55 pm

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently signed an agreement with Ejogajog Limited to finance suppliers of Ejogajog to buy commercial vehicles. 

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB and Alamgir Alvi, managing director of Ejogajog signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, read a press release.

Among others, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director of Corporate and Commercial Business; Sanjib Kumar Dey, head of SME Banking Division and Azam Khan, head of Communications Department of MTB and Rajibul Huq Chowdhury, chairman of Ejogajog along with other officials of both organisations were also present in the signing ceremony.

