Corporates

TBS Report
17 March, 2022, 07:45 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 07:50 pm

MTB signs agreement with BUY NOW

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) has recently signed an agreement with BUY NOW, an online marketplace, at a ceremony held at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan.

Under this agreement, MTB will provide payment gateway service to BUY NOW, read a press release. 

Customers of BUY NOW will be able to make payments through their credit cards and debit cards. The process is designed in such a way that ensures merchants selling the products or services only receive payment when customer receives products or services. 

Shamima Islam Tusty, chief executive officer of BUY NOW and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations. 

Among others, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director and group chief risk officer; Khalid Hossin, head of digital banking division and Azam Khan, head of communications department from MTB and Yasser Arafat, chief operating officer from BUY NOW were also present at the ceremony.

Mutual Trust Bank

