MTB scores big at Euromoney's Market Leaders 2022 ratings

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has topped in various categories of the "Market Leaders 2022" ratings by Euromoney.

The bank has been recognised as a "Market Leader" in the Diversity and Inclusion category while noted as 'Highly Regarded' in the CSR and Digital Solutions categories, reads a press release.

MTB was honoured as the pioneer for adopting and implementing measures on diversity, equity and inclusion across the board, irrespective of age, gender, disability, race, tribe and social class within and outside the bank.

Euromoney has rated the bank as "Highly Regarded" under the CSR category for its bicycle distribution project titled "Shwapno Sharothi" among school-going girls. The tagline for the project is "Distance should not be a barrier to going to school".

Besides, the bank was recognised under the Digital Solutions category for going through an exceptional transformation process in the past few years through various innovative digital initiatives and solutions with an aim to establish "Branchless Banking" in Bangladesh.

In this context, the MTB Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman said, "The biggest asset of any financial institution is to gain the trust of society and customers. We are proud to be recognised as a Market Leader under Diversity & Inclusion category and Highly Regarded under CSR and Digital Solutions categories in the surveys conducted by Euromoney and AsiaMoney."

"On this auspicious occasion, I wish our customers a very happy 22 years of moving forward together and their trust in MTB," he added.