MTB scores big at Euromoney's Market Leaders 2022 ratings

Corporates

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 02:41 pm

Related News

MTB scores big at Euromoney's Market Leaders 2022 ratings

TBS Report
30 August, 2022, 02:15 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2022, 02:41 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has topped in various categories of the "Market Leaders 2022" ratings by Euromoney.

The bank has been recognised as a "Market Leader" in the Diversity and Inclusion category while noted as 'Highly Regarded' in the CSR and Digital Solutions categories, reads a press release.

MTB was honoured as the pioneer for adopting and implementing measures on diversity, equity and inclusion across the board, irrespective of age, gender, disability, race, tribe and social class within and outside the bank.

Euromoney has rated the bank as "Highly Regarded" under the CSR category for its bicycle distribution project titled "Shwapno Sharothi" among school-going girls. The tagline for the project is "Distance should not be a barrier to going to school".

Besides, the bank was recognised under the Digital Solutions category for going through an exceptional transformation process in the past few years through various innovative digital initiatives and solutions with an aim to establish "Branchless Banking" in Bangladesh. 

In this context, the MTB Managing Director and CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman said, "The biggest asset of any financial institution is to gain the trust of society and customers. We are proud to be recognised as a Market Leader under Diversity & Inclusion category and Highly Regarded under CSR and Digital Solutions categories in the surveys conducted by Euromoney and AsiaMoney."

"On this auspicious occasion, I wish our customers a very happy 22 years of moving forward together and their trust in MTB," he added.

Mutual Trust Bank / Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) / Mutual Trust Bank Ltd

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Chasing likes on social media and the way out 

3h | Features
Illustration: TBS

The Tory leadership contest is Britain’s own ‘House of the Dragon’

6h | Thoughts
Adeeb Kasem. Sketch: TBS

A troubling history of IMF loans around the world

8h | Thoughts
Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

Opec sings the same old song, just with new lyrics

5h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

Centuries old boat market of Munshiganj

3h | Videos
PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

PDB owes Tk16,000 crore to private power plants

5h | Videos
Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

Pakistan Army to provide security during Fifa worldcup in Qatar

5h | Videos
What are the ways to reduce costs?

What are the ways to reduce costs?

8h | Videos

Most Read

1
Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers
Economy

Nagad spells trouble for post office, customers

2
No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP
Bangladesh

No more plot housing scheme for Dhaka as gazette issued finalising DAP

3
KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices
Bangladesh

KSRM hikes salaries of 4,000 employees amid rising commodity prices

4
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation
Telecom

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for Tk227cr compensation

5
Chanchal Chowdhury in Karagaar. Photo: Collected
Splash

Chanchal Chowdhury to star in ‘Munna Bhai 3’?

6
Between 2000 and 2020, the number of low-income countries with variable-rate external debt rose sharply from 13 to 31. PHOTO: Reuters
Economy

Bangladesh’s external debt to export ratio highest among 5 Asian countries