MTB revamps privilege centres to offer better customer service

10 October, 2023, 09:35 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) recently inaugurated its two revamped Privilege Centres in Dhanmondi and Uttara to provide enhanced customer service. 

Celebrating 'MTB Retail Fest 2023', the centres have been opened by a simple ribbon cutting ceremony along with a few distinguished clients. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of MTB, inaugurated the revamped Privilege Centres as the Chief Guest. 

The ceremony was also attended by Md. Shafquat Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking, Abdul Mannan, Head of Branch Banking Division, Azam Khan, Head of Communications Department and Tahsin Taher, Head of Retail Segment & Strategy along with the Managers of the newly inaugurated Privilege Centres and other senior officials of the bank.

Privilege Banking customers enjoy a wide range of exclusive benefits, including priority service, access to MTB Air Lounges across the Country, dedicated relationship managers, and access to exclusive products and services. With the opening of the revamped Privilege Centres in Dhanmondi and Uttara, MTB is committed to providing its Privilege Banking customers with the best possible banking experience.  
 

