MTB receives Wholesale Banking Award

Corporates

Press Release
30 April, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 09:44 pm

Related News

MTB receives Wholesale Banking Award

Press Release
30 April, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2023, 09:44 pm

International Business Magazine has named Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) the "Best in Wholesale Banking in Bangladesh 2023" for its outstanding performance, innovation, and commitment to customer service. 

This award is a testament to MTB's commitment to providing innovative and reliable financial solutions to businesses and institutions while maintaining superior customer satisfaction, said MTB issuing a release on Sunday.

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Wholesale Banking team," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of MTB.

The bank will continue to prioritize the needs of its clients and strive for excellence in all its endeavors while maintaining the highest ethical standards, the release added.

MTB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Cooling masks can ensure the extra care that your sun-stressed skin deserves during the summer. Photo: Collected

5 easy homemade cooling face masks you need this summer

10h | Mode
Gulshan Lake Park & Dhanmondi Lake Park

A tale of two parks

12h | Panorama
Pinky is one of those ace influencers who promotes low-budget fashion that elevates ones personality. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Pinky Peya: Promoting affordable fashion and effortless beauty

11h | Mode
Encouraging companies to impose additional burdens on suppliers may not be beneficial for poor farmers. Photo: DW

New supply chain laws shake suppliers in developing world

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

2h | TBS World
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

3h | TBS Stories
5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

5 Hollywood movies that depicted real history

10h | TBS Stories
Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

Bangladeshi cricketers who failed to contribute in IPL

22h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022