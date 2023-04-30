MTB receives Wholesale Banking Award

International Business Magazine has named Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) the "Best in Wholesale Banking in Bangladesh 2023" for its outstanding performance, innovation, and commitment to customer service.

This award is a testament to MTB's commitment to providing innovative and reliable financial solutions to businesses and institutions while maintaining superior customer satisfaction, said MTB issuing a release on Sunday.

"We are truly honored to receive this recognition, which is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our Wholesale Banking team," said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of MTB.

The bank will continue to prioritize the needs of its clients and strive for excellence in all its endeavors while maintaining the highest ethical standards, the release added.