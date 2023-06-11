MTB receives global acclaim as 'Best Wholesale Bank'

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) recently achieved global recognition as the 'Best Wholesale Bank of the Year Bangladesh 2023' by the esteemed World Economic Magazine.

This prestigious accolade serves as a testament to MTB's outstanding performance in corporate banking, highlighting its market share, customer service, innovation, and competitive pricing, reads a press release.

The coveted award acknowledges MTB's unwavering dedication to its valued clients and its commitment to delivering exceptional financial solutions while upholding the highest ethical standards.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, MD and CEO of the bank, one of the leading figures in the industry, expressed his gratitude and stated, "Our clients are at the core of our business, and we continuously strive to provide them with unparalleled services. This recognition reaffirms our position as a leader in the banking sector in Bangladesh and inspires us to continuously exceed client expectations."

MTB has strengthened its reputation as a trusted financial partner to wholesale banking clients and institutions, catering to a diverse clientele across the nation. With a comprehensive suite of services including corporate finance, project finance, trade finance, cash management, and treasury services, MTB remains at the forefront of innovation.

This esteemed recognition honours the bank's relentless pursuit of excellence in the ever-evolving financial landscape, nurturing strong relationships with clients and contributing to the economic development of Bangladesh.