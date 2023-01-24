MTB, Rahim Textile Mills ink deal for payroll banking services

24 January, 2023, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 08:09 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) has recently inked a deal with Rahim Textile Mills Ltd, a concern of New Asia Group, for providing Payroll Banking Services to its employees, reads a press release.

In the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB, Md Shafquat Hossain, head of Retail Banking Division of MTB and Brig Gen (Retd) AF Jaglul Ahmed, executive director of Rahim Textile Mills Ltd were seen exchanging the documents at the ceremony held at MTB Head Office.

The bank has a fairly-wide range of banking products and a variety of cards along with preferential pricing for its Payroll Banking clients; for instance, salary accounts, credit, debit & prepaid cards, and investment opportunities such as Term Deposits, Monthly Benefit Schemes, DPS, etc.

The bank also hosts a variety of digital banking solutions through which Payroll Clients can make payments, transfer funds, and pay bills using the MTB Smart Banking App.

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director & CBO of MTB and Md Shaheenur Rahman, executive director; Mohammad Sakhawat Hossain, CFO of Rahim Textile Mills Ltd, along with other high officials of both organisations were present at the ceremony.

