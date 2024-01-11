MTB publishes 9th Annual Sustainability Report in accordance with GRI standards

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) announces the release of its Annual Sustainability Report for the year 2022 following the Global Reporting Initiatives (GRI) standards. The bank has been publishing its Annual Sustainability Report in line with GRI standards since the year 2014 and this is their 9th publication.

The report reflects MTB's commitment to transparent and comprehensive reporting endeavor on its environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance while building long-term value for its stakeholders.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of the bank, said " At MTB, we are committed to promoting sustainability and ethical standards in banking and continue to prioritize sustainability to create a positive impact on society and the environment. The bank strives its best to promote sustainable finance with a view to becoming a socially responsible and a sustainable bank. The bank has run audit to accelerate efficiency for environment, social and governance (ESG). MTB has always been cognizant of its social responsibility, to ensure that it is perceived as a bank with a conscience and a catalyst for change."

"Our main goal is not only to make a profit, rather to be a sustainable bank for the future." Rahman added.

Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, Additional Managing Director & Group Chief Risk Officer and Chairperson of the bank's Sustainable Finance Committee, said, "Our path towards sustainable banking is driven by the commitment to creating economic and social stability in parallel with conserving the environment. To achieve this goal, MTB seeks to provide financial services that meet evolving customer needs, promote financial inclusion and sustainable products, as well as creating shared value and building stakeholder trust through following regulatory and international best practices related to sustainable finance."

This report serves as a primary instrument of communication regarding the MTB's philosophy, governance, management, policies and CSR initiatives (Corporate Social Responsibility), resulting to sustainability of its business, the environment and the community.

To read the complete report, please visit:

https://www.mutualtrustbank.com/sustainable-finance/sustainable-disclosure/