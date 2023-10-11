MTB Presents Brainiacs 2023 concluded in triumph after two days

BRAC University Business Club - BIZ BEE hosted Brainiacs 2023 on 7 and 8 October, with the sponsorship and support of Mutual Trust Bank (MTB) and co-sponsorship from Strides Co.

The primary objective of this event was to provide BRAC University students with a valuable platform for engaging with and gaining insights from professionals representing some of Bangladesh's leading companies and sectors. Participation in the event was exclusively reserved for BRAC University students.

Khairul Sadman Farabi, president of BRAC University Business Club - BIZ BEE, inaugurated the event, and emphasised the significance of ongoing intellectual growth saying, "This event be a testament to our dedication to the pursuit of knowledge and the boundless possibilities".

More than a series of lectures, Brainiacs 2023 presented by MTB emerged as a platform of ideas, experiences, and aspirations. It presented the students of BRAC University with a unique chance to converse with the professionals of Bangladesh's top organisations and industries. Aiming to enhance their professional acumen, the event equipped them with tools and strategies crucial for navigating the competitive job market of Bangladesh.

The first day of Brainiacs 2023, segment 1, themed "UPGRADE," commenced with an electrifying session titled "The Nuts and Bolts of Cracking Any Case," led by Ishmam Chowdhury, Chief of Staff at Shikho and Future Leader League Global Champion. Captivated by the problem-solving and decision-making intricacies, aspirants were inspired as he addressed them directly saying,"I can assure you that with the right approach, patience, and persistence, you can excel!"

In the second half of the segment "UPGRADE", Don Samdany of Ikigai HR Services Limited demystified students' concerns with his incredible informative session titled, "The Art of Crafting a Professional CV" which helps individuals prepare for and excel in interviews. His segment left attendees inspired and enlightened. He emphasised the importance of personality and said, "Remember that while a CV gets you the interview, your attitude, preparation, and ability to connect with the interviewer get you the job."

After the incredibly insightful sessions, an interactive quiz was arranged where engaged participants were selected as winners and gifted with exclusive gift hampers.

Following the first segment, "MT's CONNECT" featured management trainees who came together to share invaluable insights into the transition from campus life to the corporate world. This enlightening session was led by Abrar Jawad from Nestle Bangladesh, Md. Farhan Mashuk from Grameenphone, Abdullah Azwad Rafeed from Unilever, Yeasin Ullah, from Akij Ventures, and Aymanul Islam Cyfer, from Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. The attendees learned the importance of communication, adaptability, and flexibility and Abdullah Azwad Rafeed,one of the speakers , emphasised addressing the students directly "And while you're at it, don't forget about self-care".Their valuable insights provided students with a glimpse into their future careers.

The last segment of the first day "TECHUNLEASH,", featured industry leaders such as Sumit Saha, co-founder of Analyzen, Sebastian Groh, managing director of ME Solshare, Hussain M Elius, founder and CEO of Wind, and Khalid Hossin, head of digital banking from Mutual Trust Bank. They shed light on the ever-evolving tech landscape in Bangladesh. Hossain M Elius shared his own experience as he said "AI is just not for Bangladeshi Business now. There are many things that the government wants to control, which eliminates some decision processes for the business."

The second day of the two-day long event featured a captivating segment, "COFFEE WITH HR MANAGER," which commenced with an electrifying session where HR Managers discussed day-to-day company functions and operations. The enlightening session was taken by Munmun Marium, associate manager, Employee Discipline, Audit and Special Investigation Mutual Trust Bank Limited; Fariha Ahmed from Pathao; Md Tasbirul Alam Abir from Marico Bangladesh Limited, and Habib Ghazi from Grameenphone.

Participants were captivated by insights into HR functions. Habib Ghazi gave hope to aspirants as he addressed them directly saying, "Always develop yourself as much as possible either through books or through consuming content. Just do it." Fariha Ahmed from Pathao shared her club experiences, job life experiences from ShopUp to Pathao, and how her journey has transformed over the years with the entities. Speakers were asked about their challenges while working in their relevant sectors; Tasbinul Alam Abir gave insights about the FMCG market and consumer behaviours and how he implemented time management skills for short-notice target fulfilment. Munmun Marium described how frequent policy changes and tackling customer complaints were a massive deal for her, and constant decision-making became hectic. Fariha Tasnim addressed various topics and offered her tips to attendees, like learning the importance of communication and focusing more on digital literacy. She included that now industries are focusing more on employees' well-being. In Pathao, as a part of HR duty, it has always been to keep their employees updated and informed; she emphasised, "Just do not be a workaholic all the time. Give yourself time, rediscover yourself ". Their valuable insights provided students with a glimpse into their future careers.

Another highlight was the session with Alavi Khondoker, founder of Strides Co. His entrepreneurial journey during the post-pandemic era, focusing on offering top-tier yet affordable products to local consumers, was truly inspiring.

The day continued with the "EXECUTIVE HOUR," segment 2 on how to be an effective leader, featuring industry leaders such as Golam Murshed, managing director of Majesto, and Md. Bakhteyer Hossain, deputy managing director and COO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited. Golam Morshed shared his perspective and said, "I focus on how candidates present themselves and how they build communication. I do not care about CGPA. In every job and factory, extroverts will always have excellent knowledge of the corporate and networking". They provided valuable insights into the ever-evolving tech landscape in Bangladesh, with a special emphasis on the significance of presentation skills, effective communication, and networking in the corporate arena.

Dr. David Dowland, registrar of BRAC University, concluded the event by honouring the distinguished speakers and commending the student's efforts for organising such an inclusive and empowering event. He extended heartfelt appreciation to the distinguished guests, concluding with remarks that echoed the commitment to academic and professional excellence that BRAC University embodies.

With rich content, engaging sessions, and invaluable networking opportunities, Brainiacs 2023 drew curtains on the two-day-long event. This event provided participants with a wealth of knowledge and insights. The contributions of corporate visionaries enriched the diverse student body at BRAC University, leaving them empowered and motivated for the future.