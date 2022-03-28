MTB pens deal with RANGS Group for vendor financing

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently signed an agreement with RANGS Construction Limited (RCL) & RANGS Motors Limited (RML) to finance customers to buy LONKING brand construction equipment and MAHINDRA & MAHINDRA and VOLVO EICHER brand commercial vehicles.

MTB Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman, and RCL & RML Managing Director Sohana Rouf Chowdhury signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Deputy Managing Director (Corporate & Commercial Business) Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, MTB Head of SME Banking Division Sanjib Kumar Dey, and RANGS Group FCA, Group CFO & CS Md Shaiful Islam along with other officials of both organisations were also present in the signing ceremony.