MTB organized the School Banking Conference 2024 at Madaripur

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB), as the Lead Bank, along with 33 scheduled banks has recently organized the "School Banking Conference 2024" at Madaripur. Freedom Fighter Shajahan Khan, MP, Madaripur-2 attended the program as the Chief Guest.

At the same time, Tania Ferdaus, Additional Deputy Commissioner at Deputy Commissioner's Office, Madaripur, Jhuma Rani, Joint Director, Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank and Azam Khan, Head of MTB Communications Department, MTB graced the event as the special guest. A total number of 450 attendees comprising students, teachers and bank representatives participated in the event.

Tahsin Taher, Head of Retail Segments, MTB and Mahbub-ul-Alam, Assistant Director, Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank along with the officials from MTB and scheduled banks operating in Madaripur, school students, dignitaries, representatives from different strata also attended the event.

The main objective of the conference was to build awareness among the students about the importance of savings and its contribution to the country's economy.