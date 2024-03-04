MTB organized the School Banking Conference 2024 at Madaripur

Corporates

Press Release
04 March, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 10:07 pm

MTB organized the School Banking Conference 2024 at Madaripur

Press Release
04 March, 2024, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 10:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB), as the Lead Bank, along with 33 scheduled banks has recently organized the "School Banking Conference 2024" at Madaripur. Freedom Fighter Shajahan Khan, MP, Madaripur-2 attended the program as the Chief Guest.

At the same time, Tania Ferdaus, Additional Deputy Commissioner at Deputy Commissioner's Office, Madaripur, Jhuma Rani, Joint Director, Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank and Azam Khan, Head of MTB Communications Department, MTB graced the event as the special guest. A total number of 450 attendees comprising students, teachers and bank representatives participated in the event.

Tahsin Taher, Head of Retail Segments, MTB and Mahbub-ul-Alam, Assistant Director, Financial Inclusion Department, Bangladesh Bank along with the officials from MTB and scheduled banks operating in Madaripur, school students, dignitaries, representatives from different strata also attended the event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The main objective of the conference was to build awareness among the students about the importance of savings and its contribution to the country's economy.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

9h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

14h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

48m | Videos
Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

2h | Videos
lakhs of taka per month earns from the Bangla cricket bat business

lakhs of taka per month earns from the Bangla cricket bat business

1h | Videos
Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

4h | Videos