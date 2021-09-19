MTB offers MSME loan at 4% interest rate 

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently signed an agreement with SME Foundation to disburse stimulus loans arranged by the Government of Bangladesh.

Under this agreement, the fund will be disbursed at 4% interest rate to rural and marginal micro, small and medium entrepreneurs with special focus on marginalized people of rural areas of Bangladesh, reads a press release.

This will help to elevate the living standard of rural people and accelerate the recovery from the loss incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

M A Mannan, minister, Ministry of Planning, attended the event as the chief guest while Kamal Ahmed Mojumder, state minister, Ministry of Industries, Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister, Ministry of ICT and Zakia Sultana, secretary, ministry of Industries were also present as Special Guests.

Professor Dr Md Masudur Rahman, chairperson, SME Foundation presided over the event.

Dr Md Mafizur Rahman, managing director of SME Foundation and Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of Mutual Trust Bank signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organization.