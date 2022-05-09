MTB offers condolence to family of late Brigadier General (Retd) Sharif Uddin Ahmed

Brigadier General (Retd) Sharif Uddin Ahmed Psc passed away on 28 April ,2022 (26th of Ramadan).

He was born in Feni in 1945. He was a Cadet of the 6th batch of Foujdarhhat Cadet College. After completing his HSC, he joined Pakistan Military Academy under its 39th PMA Long Course and got commissioned as an Army Officer.

In his 25 years of military career, as a Lieutenant Colonel, he had the privilege of being a Grade One (I) Staff Officer of the Infantry Division and Commanding Officer of the 5 East Bengal Regiment. As Lt. Colonel, he also served as the Personal Secretary to the Chief of Army Staff and, later, as the Personal Secretary to the President of the People‌‌‍'s Republic of Bangladesh.

As Colonel, during 1984 – 85, he commanded the only Armored Brigade in Bangladesh Army. As Brig General, he was posted as Military Attaché to United States of America (USA) for almost 4 years from 1985 – 1989 where he was awarded the Legion of Merit from the then President of USA.

After that, he commanded an Infantry Brigade in the Chittagong Hill Tracts during the period of Counter Insurgency. He also served as the Military Secretary of Bangladesh Army. Prior to his retirement, he was the President of Inter Services Selection Board (ISSB).

