MTB MD-CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman honored as 'Most Influential Banking Leader'

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) proudly announces that Syed Mahbubur Rahman, our Managing Director and CEO, has been honored with the "Most Influential Banking Leader, Lifetime Achievement Award–Bangladesh" by Business Tabloid Magazine.

This prestigious accolade underscores Rahman's decisive leadership and strategic acumen, which have profoundly influenced Bangladesh's banking sector.

Under Rahman's guidance, MTB has achieved remarkable success, emerging as an industry front runner. His innovative strategies and adept handling of market dynamics have fostered a culture of empathy, transparency, and responsiveness within the organization. Rahman's proficiency in leveraging technology has not only enhanced operational efficiency but also elevated customer satisfaction, solidifying his esteemed reputation.

His steadfast commitment to sustainable growth and community initiatives underscores MTB's position as a socially responsible institution.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Syed Mahbubur Rahman on this well-deserved recognition and reaffirm our dedication to flourishing under his visionary leadership. His ongoing guidance remains crucial to MTB's continued innovation and strategic advancement in the banking sector.