MTB MD-CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman honored as 'Most Influential Banking Leader'

Corporates

Press Release
01 July, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 07:20 pm

Related News

MTB MD-CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman honored as 'Most Influential Banking Leader'

Press Release
01 July, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 07:20 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) proudly announces that Syed Mahbubur Rahman, our Managing Director and CEO, has been honored with the "Most Influential Banking Leader, Lifetime Achievement Award–Bangladesh" by Business Tabloid Magazine.

This prestigious accolade underscores Rahman's decisive leadership and strategic acumen, which have profoundly influenced Bangladesh's banking sector.

Under Rahman's guidance, MTB has achieved remarkable success, emerging as an industry front runner. His innovative strategies and adept handling of market dynamics have fostered a culture of empathy, transparency, and responsiveness within the organization. Rahman's proficiency in leveraging technology has not only enhanced operational efficiency but also elevated customer satisfaction, solidifying his esteemed reputation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

His steadfast commitment to sustainable growth and community initiatives underscores MTB's position as a socially responsible institution.

We extend our heartfelt congratulations to Syed Mahbubur Rahman on this well-deserved recognition and reaffirm our dedication to flourishing under his visionary leadership. His ongoing guidance remains crucial to MTB's continued innovation and strategic advancement in the banking sector.

 

MTB

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

6h | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Cool personal care tools you must try

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Saudi Arabia warned Israel of dire consequences

Saudi Arabia warned Israel of dire consequences

21m | Videos
Further cuts in export incentives, RMG fears rise in costs

Further cuts in export incentives, RMG fears rise in costs

4h | Videos
In another European country, France, the radical right is coming to power

In another European country, France, the radical right is coming to power

3h | Videos
Avoiding direct war, Russia resorts to 'hybrid' war: CNN

Avoiding direct war, Russia resorts to 'hybrid' war: CNN

4h | Videos