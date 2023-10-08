MTB launches weeklong retail fest

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) has recently launched a weeklong Retail Fest 2023 to be held on 8-15 October.

Themed "Celebrate the Joy of Retail Banking", the fest will feature an array of events and offers for customers and the public, reads a press release.

MTB Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman announced the inauguration of the Retail Fest 2023 as chief guest at the Samson H Chowdhury Auditorium, MTB Tower in Dhaka.

MTB Deputy Managing Directors Goutam Prosad Das, Rais Uddin Ahmad, Md Shamsul Islam, Usman Rashed Muyeen and Md Shafquat Hossain were also present during the launching ceremony.

MTB retail banking divisions or wings such as MTB Cards, MTB Privilege Banking, MTB Angona, MTB Students Banking, MTB Payroll Banking, MTB Agent Banking, and MTB NRB Banking will bring a number of events and offers for its valued customers during the festival.

MTB Privilege Banking will launch United Hospital and Medix Healthcare Voucher. The inauguration of the revamped MTB Dhanmondi Privilege Banking Centre and MTB Uttara Privilege Banking Centre will take place during this time. MTB Agent Banking Centres will be opened as well. MTB Cards will introduce a new co-branded card. Meetings with Remittance Partners in Bangladesh and MTB Auto Vendors will be held during this period. The Induction Program of aspiring women for Graphic Design training by Creative IT Institute under "MTB Swanirvor Angona" will be held during this festive week.

The festival will also offer a variety of promotional offers and discounts to customers, such as Offer for Mastercard World and Visa Signature users, Cash Back Offer for MTB Card Holders, Promotional Offer for Home Loan & Auto Loans, Free Subscription to Chorki on MTB Internet Banking activation, Customized Travel Package from Wonder Woman, Rewards for 20 Beneficiaries of COC Remittance (Cash Over the Counter) every day and etc.

MTB Retail Fest 2023 is a celebration of the joy of retail banking and MTB's commitment to providing its customers with the best possible products and services. We invite all customers and the public to join us for this weeklong festival of fun and excitement.