MTB launches 'Ei Somoyer Islami Banking Campaign'

16 January, 2023, 06:50 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has launched "Ei Somoyer Islami Banking" campaign with a view to enabling the MTB Yaqeen customers to enjoy the modernised Islamic Banking Services and Facilities.

MTB, with a vision to prioritise and fulfill the customers' expectation, aspiration and overall needs, launched its Islamic Banking Wing titled 'MTB Yaqeen', a complete Shari'ah-based banking solution in 2021, said a press release.

Within a short period of time, the bank has been able to receive the considerable responses from its client base by establishing a Modern Islamic Banking System. This MTB Islamic Banking Segment has already introduced various products and services under Retail Banking, SME Banking, Corporate Banking and Cards.

MTB arranged a launching ceremony with a vision to promote the campaign. Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO, Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director & group chief risk officer, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director & CBO and Md Arif Bin Idrish, head of Islamic Banking Division of MTB were present during the ceremony at MTB Centre, the bank's corporate head office, Gulshan.

Among others, Mawlana Shah Mohammad Wali Ullah and Md Fariduddin Ahmed, members, MTB Shariah Supervisory Committee also attended the event. MTB MD & CEO, Syed

Mahbubur Rahman said, "We aspire to bring to you online-offline modern full-featured Islamic Banking Services that will easily fulfill your banking needs while maintaining your faith and ideal."

