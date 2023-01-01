MTB launches 'Ei Somoyer Banking' campaign

At the beginning of 2023, MTB has planned to launch the 'Ei Somoyer Banking' campaign in line with the bank's seamless efforts to enhance its customers' experience with improved efficiency, lower operating costs and enhanced flexibility through latest technological innovations, reads a press release.

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has recently celebrated its 23rd founding anniversary amid elaborate events – all aimed at commemorating the 23 years of trusted partnerships with the customers, patrons and well-wishers.

On the occasion of launching 'Ei Somoyer Banking', MTB has arranged a "Meet the Press" with a vision to meet the media persons and inform them about the campaign.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO; Chowdhury Akhtar Asif, additional managing director & group chief risk officer; Goutam Prosad Das, deputy managing director & gead of Group ICC; Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director & CBO and Rais Uddin Ahmed Khan, deputy managing director & CAMLCO of MTB were present during the press briefing at the bank's corporate office in the capital.

MTB Management briefed the media representatives who attended the event.

MTB MD & CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, about the campaign, said, "We want our customers to spend their time where their presence is required. We are here for taking care of their banking with all types of online and offline services."

The theme of this year's celebration was "23 years of trusted partnership".

MTB has established this partnership as the bank always thinks a little ahead to improve the quality of banking & customer service and the bank takes initiatives and actions accordingly. Therefore, in an effort to always be at the service of the customers, the bank always comes up with various modern services beyond regular banking.

The bank has experienced an exceptional growth in digital transformations led by a series of industry-defining digital initiatives/solutions for last couple of years. MTB is increasingly recognised as a pioneer in the country for establishing a secure digitised banking platform for its customers.

Even before the world was halted by Covid-19 pandemic, MTB had envisioned a different future in terms of digital innovation and transformation. And, that future vision is introducing "Branchless Banking in Bangladesh" through the digital transformation of the banking system.