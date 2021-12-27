MTB joins hand with Guardian Life Insurance for cash management services

Corporates

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 03:42 pm

Related News

MTB joins hand with Guardian Life Insurance for cash management services

TBS Report
27 December, 2021, 03:15 pm
Last modified: 27 December, 2021, 03:42 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) recently signed an agreement with Guardian Life Insurance Limited for its cash management services in a ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office in Gulshan 1. 

Guardian Life Insurance Limited Chief Executive Officer (CC) Sheikh Rakibul Karim, and MTB Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Guardian Life Insurance Limited Head of Finance & Accounts Majedur Rashid Chowdhury, Chief Operation Officer Shamim Ahmed, and MTB Deputy Managing Director, Corporate & Commercial Business Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, Unit Head of Cash Management Department Mohammad Ashik Iqbal Khan, Acting Head of Digital Banking Division Khalid Hossin, and Head of Communications Department Azam Khan were present at the ceremony.

MTB / Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) / Guardian Life Insurance Limited

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

1d | Mode
The Baldah Garden is a crucial research ground for local botanists, botany and zoology students and naturists. Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS.

Saving Baldah for the sake of research

1d | Panorama
Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

2d | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts journey

21h | Videos
Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

Jhalokathi launch fire: Fire on river caused more deaths

22h | Videos
Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

Tale of first cine fighting group of Bangladesh

23h | Videos
Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

Artist Shahabuddin’s depiction of Bangabandhu

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US