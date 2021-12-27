MTB joins hand with Guardian Life Insurance for cash management services

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) recently signed an agreement with Guardian Life Insurance Limited for its cash management services in a ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office in Gulshan 1.

Guardian Life Insurance Limited Chief Executive Officer (CC) Sheikh Rakibul Karim, and MTB Managing Director & CEO Syed Mahbubur Rahman signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Guardian Life Insurance Limited Head of Finance & Accounts Majedur Rashid Chowdhury, Chief Operation Officer Shamim Ahmed, and MTB Deputy Managing Director, Corporate & Commercial Business Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, Unit Head of Cash Management Department Mohammad Ashik Iqbal Khan, Acting Head of Digital Banking Division Khalid Hossin, and Head of Communications Department Azam Khan were present at the ceremony.