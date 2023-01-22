MTB inks deal with SQ Group

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) and SQ Group have recently signed an agreement for Cash Management Services at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre in Gulshan, Dhaka.

In the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director & CBO, MTB and Aloke Bagchi, group chief financial officer, SQ Group signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Among others, Mohammad Mamun Faruk, divisional head of Wholesale Banking-1; Ashik Iqbal Khan, head of Cash Management & Transaction Banking Division; Azam Khan, head of Communications Department from MTB and Md Iftekharul Bhuiyan, group head of Treasury from SQ Group and other senior officials from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.