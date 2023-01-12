MTB inks deal with Smart Technologies 

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) and Smart Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited have recently signed an agreement for cash management services at a ceremony held at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan 1, Dhaka.

In the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director and CBO, MTB and Mohammad Zahirul Islam, managing director, Smart Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release.

Among others, Mohammad Mamun Faruk, divisional head of Wholesale Banking-1; Md Kudrat-E-Khouda Emon, unit head of Wholesale Banking-1; Ashik Iqbal Khan, head of Cash Management and Transaction Banking from MTB and Forhad Hossain, chief financial officer; Mohammad Zakir Hossain, general manager of Smart Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.

