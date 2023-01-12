MTB inks deal with Smart Technologies 

Corporates

Press Release
12 January, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 06:38 pm

Related News

MTB inks deal with Smart Technologies 

Press Release
12 January, 2023, 06:35 pm
Last modified: 12 January, 2023, 06:38 pm
MTB inks deal with Smart Technologies 

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) and Smart Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited have recently signed an agreement for cash management services at a ceremony held at the bank's corporate head office in Gulshan 1, Dhaka. 

In the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director and CEO of MTB, Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, deputy managing director and CBO, MTB and Mohammad Zahirul Islam, managing director, Smart Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations, reads a press release. 

Among others, Mohammad Mamun Faruk, divisional head of Wholesale Banking-1; Md Kudrat-E-Khouda Emon, unit head of Wholesale Banking-1; Ashik Iqbal Khan, head of Cash Management and Transaction Banking from MTB and Forhad Hossain, chief financial officer; Mohammad Zakir Hossain, general manager of Smart Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited along with other senior officials from both organisations were also present at the ceremony.
 

MTB / Smart Technologies

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

27m | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

1h | Panorama
Alexandra Pringle. Illustration: TBS

Sometimes fighting for a book is worth it: Alexandra Pringle

1d | Panorama
The ‘gut-brain axis’ is the primary area of operations of Genofax where, from the stool sample analysis, the more complex problems in the health of an individual are identified through the gut microbiome DNA. Photo: Science Photo Library

When the gut tells the story of the body

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

15h | TBS Stories
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

14h | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

14h | TBS SPORTS
Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

Rubana: An Ideal building for residence

16h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'