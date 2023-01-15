MTB inks deal with Quazi Abedin Tex for payroll banking services

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd (MTB) has recently inked a deal with Quazi Abedin Tex Ltd, a concern of Quazi Abedin Group, for providing Payroll Banking Services to its employees.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of MTB, and Quazi Nazmul Abedin, Managing Director of Quazi Abedin Tex exchanged the documents at a ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office, in the capital on Sunday, reads a press release.

Khalid Mahmood Khan, Deputy Managing Director and CBO, Md Shafquat Hossain, Head of Retail Business Division of MTB and Rafikol Amyeen, Chief Executive Officer of Quazi Abedin Tex Ltd along with other senior officials of both the organisations were present at the ceremony.

MTB has a wide range of banking services and a variety of cards along with preferential pricing for its Payroll Banking clients; for instance, salary accounts, credit, debit & prepaid cards, and investment opportunities such as Term Deposit, Monthly Benefit Scheme and DPS etc, according to the release.