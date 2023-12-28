MTB inks deal with Envoy Textiles, Sheltech Ceramics 

28 December, 2023, 05:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) recently has signed a Cash Management Services agreement with Envoy Textiles Ltd. & Sheltech Ceramics Ltd. at a ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office. 

Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, AMD & Chief Business Officer (CBO), and Tanvir Ahmed, Managing Director, Envoy Textiles Ltd. & Sheltech Ceramics Ltd. signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, in the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of MTB and Engr. Kutubuddin Ahmed, Chairman of Envoy Textiles Ltd. & Sheltech Ceramics Ltd. Among others, Mohammad Mamun Faruk, Divisional Head of Wholesale Banking-1, Md. Kudrat-E-Khouda Emon, Unit Head of Wholesale Banking-1, Ashik Iqbal Khan, Head of Cash Management & Transaction Banking from MTB, Saiful Islam, FCMA, CFO & Financial Advisor, Envoy Textiles Ltd. & Sheltech Ceramics Ltd., Anupam Kumar Roy, FCA, DGM Finance & Accounts, Sheltech Ceramics Ltd., Md. Wahidur Rahman, AGM, Finance & Accounts, Envoy Textiles Ltd. along with other senior officials from both organizations were also present at the ceremony.

