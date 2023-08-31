MTB inks deal with Deutsche Bank AG Bangladesh Representative Office

Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) and Deutsche Bank AG Bangladesh Representative Office have recently signed an agreement for Cash Management Services at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's corporate head office.

In the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, DMD & Chief Business Officer (CBO), and Syed Naushad Zaman, chief representative officer, Deutsche Bank AG Bangladesh Representative Office signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations.

Among others, Azam Khan, head of Communications Department, A.T.M. Nesarul Hoque, head of Financial Institution Services, Mohammad Ashik Iqbal Khan, head of Cash Management & Transaction Banking Division & Md. Intekhab Alam Zilani Bhuiyan, head of MNC Banking Department from MTB along with other senior officials and Mohammad Habibur Rahman from A.S & Associates were also present at the ceremony.