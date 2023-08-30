MTB inks deal with Deutsche Bank AG Bangladesh Representative Office

30 August, 2023, 01:05 pm
Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) and Deutsche Bank AG Bangladesh Representative Office have recently signed an agreement for Cash Management Services at a simple ceremony held at MTB Centre, the bank's Corporate Head Office, Gulshan 1, Dhaka 1212. 

In the presence of Syed Mahbubur Rahman, managing director & CEO of MTB, Md. Khalid Mahmood Khan, DMD & chief business officer (CBO), and Syed Naushad Zaman, chief representative officer, Deutsche Bank AG Bangladesh Representative Office signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations, reads a press release. 

Among others, Azam Khan, head of the Communications Department, A.T.M. Nesarul Hoque, head of Financial Institution Services, Mohammad Ashik Iqbal Khan, head of Cash Management & Transaction Banking Division and Md. Intekhab Alam Zilani Bhuiyan, head of MNC Banking Department from MTB along with other senior officials and Mohammad Habibur Rahman from A.S & Associates were also present at the ceremony.

 

