MTB inked a Deal with Dotlines Bangladesh for Payroll Banking Services

17 October, 2023, 04:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Mutual Trust Bank Ltd. (MTB) has recently signed an agreement with Dotlines Bangladesh for providing Payroll Banking Services to its employees. 

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, Managing Director & CEO of Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), and Khandaker Mahamudur Azad, Director of Dotlines were seen exchanging the documents at a ceremony held at Dotlines' Head Office located at Gulshan-1, Dhaka on 10 October, 2023. 

The signing ceremony was held during the celebration of "MTB Retail Fest 2023" organized by Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB), Retail Banking Division for their respected Clients.

Md Khalid Mahmood Khan, Additional Managing Director & Chief Business Officer, Md Shafquat Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail Banking, Tahsin Taher, Head of Retail Segments & Strategy, Rashid Ahmed Bin Wali, Head of Payroll Banking of MTB and Mohiuddin Rasti Morshed, Director, Mohammad Rezaul Kabir, Director of Dotlines Bangladesh along with other high officials of both the organizations were present at the ceremony.

 

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) / Dotlines Bangladesh

