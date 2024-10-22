MTB hosts press meet on the occasion of its 25th founding anniversary

Mutual Trust Bank PLC (MTB) celebrated a quarter century of trust and progress by hosting a press meet to commemorate its 25th founding anniversary at the Samson H. Chowdhury Auditorium, MTB Tower, Dhaka. The event was led by MTB Managing Director and CEO, Syed Mahbubur Rahman, alongside the senior management team.

During the event, Syed Mahbubur Rahman reflected on MTB's 25-year journey, emphasizing the bank's role in strengthening Bangladesh's banking sector and economy. He remarked, "MTB's success is built on mutual trust, and our progress over the last quarter century reflects the strong relationships we've formed with over 1.3 million customers. Our commitment to innovation, from launching virtual debit cards to digital nano loans, will continue to guide our future."

Currently, MTB operates with 120 branches, 41 sub-branches, 336 ATMs (including 28 CRM), 3,117 POS terminals, 182 Agent Banking Points, 3 Cash Deposit Machines (CDM), 8 Air Lounges, and 4 Foreign Exchange Booths, supported by a workforce of over three and a half thousand MTBians.

The week-long celebration will take place across MTB Centre, MTB Tower, and branches nationwide, honoring the contributions of MTBians, customers, and stakeholders as the bank continues its journey of trust and progress.