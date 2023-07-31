MTB gets 'Performance on CASA - Best Bangladeshi Bank' award

Mutual Trust Bank Limited (MTB) has been honoured with the prestigious "Performance on CASA - The Best Bangladeshi Bank" award by the renowned Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC).

The bank also secured the coveted "The Best Bangladeshi Bank" title in profitability matrix from the same institute earlier, said a press release.

"MTB's unmatched contributions to the financial sector and its consistent profitability have distinguished it as a true industry leader in Bangladesh. This recognition from the ICC further solidifies MTB's position as one of the most trusted and customer-focused banks in the country," reads the release.

Syed Mahbubur Rahman, veteran managing director & CEO of MTB, expressed his heartfelt appreciation, stating, "This esteemed award fills us with immense pride. It's a testament to the dedication of our team and the unwavering support of our valued customers."