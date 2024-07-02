MTB Foundation supports flood victims in Sylhet

Corporates

Press Release
02 July, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 07:28 pm

Related News

MTB Foundation supports flood victims in Sylhet

Press Release
02 July, 2024, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 02 July, 2024, 07:28 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

MTB Foundation, as a part of its proactive emergency response towards the underprivileged community, has recently distributed relief materials to the flood victims in Sylhet.

MTB Foundation believes that this timely intervention will bring about a significant improvement in the lives of the flood-affected people of Sylhet, reads a press release.

The flood situation in Sylhet region has been deteriorating rapidly causing widespread devastation and hardship for the flood-affected residents who are struggling to access basic necessities. MTB Foundation, in coordination with MTB Sylhet Branches distributed essential food and medical items to one thousand families. The relief materials were handed over by Iqbal Hossain Khan, Branch Manager, Laldighirpar Branch, Sylhet in the presence of other MTB Branch officials

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 

MTB Foundation

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Aduri: The tailless Eskaton dog who loves to love

20m | Features
Hundreds of boatmen live on boats. By saving on house rent, they say they can send money to their families in their hometowns. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why do the boatmen of the Buriganga river never go home?

10h | Panorama
Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

1d | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

Murder, not suicide! Police unravel 13yr-old case of Ex-MP Khan Majlis' wife's death

5m | Videos
Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

Tourists stranded in Sajek as flash flood submerges roads

35m | Videos
Saudi Arabia discovered seven new oil and gas fields

Saudi Arabia discovered seven new oil and gas fields

1h | Videos
Compared to its neighbors, is the pension of Bangladesh forward or backward?

Compared to its neighbors, is the pension of Bangladesh forward or backward?

2h | Videos