MTB Foundation supports flood victims in Sylhet

MTB Foundation, as a part of its proactive emergency response towards the underprivileged community, has recently distributed relief materials to the flood victims in Sylhet.

MTB Foundation believes that this timely intervention will bring about a significant improvement in the lives of the flood-affected people of Sylhet, reads a press release.

The flood situation in Sylhet region has been deteriorating rapidly causing widespread devastation and hardship for the flood-affected residents who are struggling to access basic necessities. MTB Foundation, in coordination with MTB Sylhet Branches distributed essential food and medical items to one thousand families. The relief materials were handed over by Iqbal Hossain Khan, Branch Manager, Laldighirpar Branch, Sylhet in the presence of other MTB Branch officials